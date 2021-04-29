Border incident: Rally in support of Batken residents held in Bishkek

Rally on delimitation and demarcation of borders was held near the Government House in Bishkek.

Participants of the rally expressed concern over an incident that occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border in Batken region.

The protesters put forward demands, including an increase in the number of servicemen of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security in Batken region. The protesters also demanded redeployment of tanks from the military unit in Balykchi town to Batken region.

In addition, the protesters want the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan Zhanysh Rustenbekov to arrive in Bishkek for consultations.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, four victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.