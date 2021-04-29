18:03
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 149.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,280,002 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 149,635,392 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,229,327), India (17,997,267), Brazil (14,521,289), France (5,626,985), Russia (4,732,981), Turkey (4,751,026), Great Britain (4,427,390), Italy (3,994,894), Spain (3,504,799), Germany (3,366,827), Argentina (2,928,890), Columbia (2,824,626), and Poland (2,776,927).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 86,500,000. The figure grew by 588,327 for 24 hours.

At least 3,151,064 people died from the virus (growth by 10,781 people for 24 hours), including 574,326 people — in the USA, 398,185— in Brazil, 215,918— in Mexico, 204,832— in India, 127,734— in the UK, and 120,256 — in Italy.

At least 94,944 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 369,704 cases — in Kazakhstan, 90,008— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
