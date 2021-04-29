10:26
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.13
English

Border incident caused by refusal of head of Isfara to remove cameras

Head of Isfara district of Tajikistan, Bakhovidin Bakhodirzoda, refused to remove the CCTV cameras from the electric pole located in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region reported.

The situation is currently relatively stable and is under the control of local authorities. Negotiations between the heads of Batken and Sughd regions of the two countries and law enforcement agencies continue.

According to the press service, the head of the region, Omurbek Suvanaliev, before conflict at Golovnoy water intake, met with a colleague from the Republic of Tajikistan in the neutral zone between Kyzyl-Bel and Guliston checkpoints.

«The parties agreed to work together to prevent conflicts on the border, to step up explanation work among the population, and to strengthen friendly relations. In addition, they discussed the issue of opening checkpoints at the border,» the press service said.

After the meeting, the officials went to Golovnoy water intake to resolve the incident on the spot. However, they were unable to resolve the situation. The head of Isfara district, Bakhovidin Bakhodirzoda, did not obey and refused to remove the CCTV cameras from an electric pole in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, which had been previously installed. People began to gather at the border. The villagers started throwing stones at each other from both sides.
link: https://24.kg/english/191997/
views: 70
Print
Related
Border incident in Batken: Three Kyrgyzstanis injured during conflict
Incident occurs at Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan border
Member of international drug gang from Tajikistan arrested in Kyrgyzstan
MFA of Tajikistan hands note of protest to Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Extradition of Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan: Foreign Minister meets with activists
Abduction of Kyrgyzstanis: MFA hands note to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Work at Golovnoy water intake in Batken suspended, negotiations underway
Emomali Rahmon: Exchange of Vorukh has never been discussed
MFA concerned: Tajikistan steps up checks of Kyrgyz in Zherge-Tal
Kamchybek Tashiev replies to ex-Foreign Minister of Tajikistan
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
29 April, Thursday
10:17
Border incident in Batken: Three Kyrgyzstanis injured during conflict Border incident in Batken: Three Kyrgyzstanis injured d...
10:08
Border incident caused by refusal of head of Isfara to remove cameras
09:46
Foreign Minister asks for humanitarian aid to ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Pamirs
09:34
Asian Boxing Championship to take place in Dubai due to COVID-19
09:19
Incident occurs at Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan border
28 April, Wednesday
18:34
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and EBRD Regional Director discuss cooperation
18:21
Kyrgyzstan needs about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
18:10
Bishkek hosts first National Cyber Training Digital Kyrgyzstan - 2021
17:54
Member of international drug gang from Tajikistan arrested in Kyrgyzstan