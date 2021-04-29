Border incident caused by refusal of head of Isfara to remove cameras

Head of Isfara district of Tajikistan, Bakhovidin Bakhodirzoda, refused to remove the CCTV cameras from the electric pole located in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region reported.

The situation is currently relatively stable and is under the control of local authorities. Negotiations between the heads of Batken and Sughd regions of the two countries and law enforcement agencies continue.

According to the press service, the head of the region, Omurbek Suvanaliev, before conflict at Golovnoy water intake, met with a colleague from the Republic of Tajikistan in the neutral zone between Kyzyl-Bel and Guliston checkpoints.

«The parties agreed to work together to prevent conflicts on the border, to step up explanation work among the population, and to strengthen friendly relations. In addition, they discussed the issue of opening checkpoints at the border,» the press service said.

After the meeting, the officials went to Golovnoy water intake to resolve the incident on the spot. However, they were unable to resolve the situation. The head of Isfara district, Bakhovidin Bakhodirzoda, did not obey and refused to remove the CCTV cameras from an electric pole in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, which had been previously installed. People began to gather at the border. The villagers started throwing stones at each other from both sides.