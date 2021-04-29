Foreign Minister asks for humanitarian aid to ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Pamirs

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev called on the International Organization for Migration to provide humanitarian assistance to the ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Pamirs. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The minister met with the Chief of the Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Regional Coordinator of the IOM for Central Asia Zeynal Hajiyev.

The parties discussed priority areas of interaction between the government and the IOM, in particular, ongoing projects to counter and combat trafficking in persons, to provide support to migrants working abroad.

The organization’s assistance in development of the concept of migration policy of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 was positively assessed.

The parties also touched upon the issue of IOM assistance to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia during the pandemic.

The official also asked the IOM to consider providing support to the Kyrgyz government for additional humanitarian assistance to the ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Little and Great Pamirs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Zeynal Hajiyev highly appreciated the current level of cooperation and importance of the Kyrgyz Republic’s participation in solving illegal and border migration problems.