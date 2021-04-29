10:26
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.13
English

Foreign Minister asks for humanitarian aid to ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Pamirs

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev called on the International Organization for Migration to provide humanitarian assistance to the ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Pamirs. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The minister met with the Chief of the Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Regional Coordinator of the IOM for Central Asia Zeynal Hajiyev.

The parties discussed priority areas of interaction between the government and the IOM, in particular, ongoing projects to counter and combat trafficking in persons, to provide support to migrants working abroad.

The organization’s assistance in development of the concept of migration policy of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 was positively assessed.

The parties also touched upon the issue of IOM assistance to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia during the pandemic.

The official also asked the IOM to consider providing support to the Kyrgyz government for additional humanitarian assistance to the ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Little and Great Pamirs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Zeynal Hajiyev highly appreciated the current level of cooperation and importance of the Kyrgyz Republic’s participation in solving illegal and border migration problems.
link: https://24.kg/english/191989/
views: 109
Print
Related
Over 100 ethnic Kyrgyz from Afghanistan, China gain citizenship
Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan suspends issue of visas without invitation to ethnic Kyrgyz
Ethnic Kyrgyz from China participate in celebration of Nooruz in Bishkek
Kyrgyz sent to re-education camps in China. People ask president for help
Number of ethnic Kyrgyz moved to Kyrgyzstan can reach 150,000
57 ethnic Kyrgyz from abroad enrolled at universities of Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Ethnic Kyrgyz in the Pamir to get medicines
Ethnic Kyrgyz to be provided with 75 grant places in universities
Ethnic Kyrgyz moved to Kyrgyzstan have no access to social services
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
29 April, Thursday
10:17
Border incident in Batken: Three Kyrgyzstanis injured during conflict Border incident in Batken: Three Kyrgyzstanis injured d...
10:08
Border incident caused by refusal of head of Isfara to remove cameras
09:46
Foreign Minister asks for humanitarian aid to ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Pamirs
09:34
Asian Boxing Championship to take place in Dubai due to COVID-19
09:19
Incident occurs at Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan border
28 April, Wednesday
18:34
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and EBRD Regional Director discuss cooperation
18:21
Kyrgyzstan needs about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
18:10
Bishkek hosts first National Cyber Training Digital Kyrgyzstan - 2021
17:54
Member of international drug gang from Tajikistan arrested in Kyrgyzstan