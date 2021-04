Kyrgyzstan can fully provide itself with three types of food products only. Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan on Agriculture Azamat Mukashev stated a parliamentary session.

According to him, needs of the population for dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and potatoes are fully covered.

«The country is provided with meat by almost 50 percent, eggs — by 48 percent. You know it yourself that we are provided with vegetable oil by 27 percent,» Azamat Mukashev said.