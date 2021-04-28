17:35
MFA of Tajikistan hands note of protest to Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Zhanysh Rustenbekov. The information was posted on the website of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Zhanysh Rustenbekov was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, where he was handed the note in connection with beating of two minor citizens of Tajikistan by the border guards of Kyrgyzstan.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan expressed deep concern of the Tajik side over the illegal actions of representatives of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan against two underage citizens of Tajikistan in Kulik area of ​Vorukh jamoat, Isfara,» the statement says.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic refuted the information about alleged beating of two Tajik schoolchildren by the border guards of Kyrgyzstan. According to the State Border Service, after publications in the media, a telephone conversation took place between the border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, during which the Tajik side officially denied the fact of detention and beating of schoolchildren.
