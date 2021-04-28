Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 148.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 474,591 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 148,355,390 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,175,149), India (17,636,307), Brazil (14,441,563), France (5,595,403), Russia (4,725,252), Turkey (4,710,582), Great Britain (4,425,259), Italy (3,981,512), Spain (3,496,134), Germany (3,338,564), Argentina (2,905,172), Columbia (2,804,881), and Poland (2,768,034).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 85,900,000. The figure grew by 671,580 for 24 hours.

At least 3,131,660 people died from the virus (growth by 10,781 people for 24 hours), including 573,378 people — in the USA, 395,022— in Brazil, 215,547— in Mexico, 197,894— in India, 127,705— in the UK, and 119,912 — in Italy.

At least 94,599 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 366,709 cases — in Kazakhstan, 89,630— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.