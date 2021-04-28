Supporters of NDPK party hold rally in front of court building in Bishkek

Supporters of NDPK party hold a rally in front of the building of the administrative court in Bishkek.

About 30 people participate in the protest. They demand to cancel the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

«We demand from the court to overturn the CEC’s decision on removal of NDPK from the election race. This decision is illegal. There were no well-grounded, proven wrongdoings by the party. Therefore, we, as voters, came out with a demand to establish justice. This is lawlessness of the CEC,» one of the rally participants said.

On April 24, the CEC upheld the decision of the Bishkek TEC to cancel registration of NDPK’s candidates list and invalidate ballots with votes cast for the party.

Earlier, the TEC of Bishkek decided to bar NDPK from getting seats for campaigning on election day, bribery of voters and violation of the procedure of financing the election campaign.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council, and four — the Osh City Council.

The official results should be announced by May 2.