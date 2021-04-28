11:18
USD 84.80
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.13
English

Supporters of NDPK party hold rally in front of court building in Bishkek

Supporters of NDPK party hold a rally in front of the building of the administrative court in Bishkek.

About 30 people participate in the protest. They demand to cancel the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

«We demand from the court to overturn the CEC’s decision on removal of NDPK from the election race. This decision is illegal. There were no well-grounded, proven wrongdoings by the party. Therefore, we, as voters, came out with a demand to establish justice. This is lawlessness of the CEC,» one of the rally participants said.

On April 24, the CEC upheld the decision of the Bishkek TEC to cancel registration of NDPK’s candidates list and invalidate ballots with votes cast for the party.

Earlier, the TEC of Bishkek decided to bar NDPK from getting seats for campaigning on election day, bribery of voters and violation of the procedure of financing the election campaign.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council, and four — the Osh City Council.

The official results should be announced by May 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/191792/
views: 93
Print
Related
Extradition to Tajikistan: Activists demand reaction from Foreign Minister
CEC supports decision of Bishkek TEC: NDPK party removed from elections
Head of Cadastre state institution suspended from office
Uzgen residents announce indefinite rally in defense of Kempir-Abad reservoir
Six parties hold rally demanding to cancel election results in Osh city
Protesters demand resignation of Cadastre management in Bishkek
Owners of cars with Abkhaz number plates hold rally near Government House
Election results: Votes to be recounted at 7 polling stations in Bishkek
Election results: Bishkek TEC withdraws NDPK party from race
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total 325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total
28 April, Wednesday
11:11
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
11:04
3,358 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 406 - in serious condition
10:59
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:56
322 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94,599 in total
10:52
Extradition of Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan: Foreign Minister meets with activists