17:06
USD 84.80
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 147.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,050,017 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 147,880,799 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,124,385), India (17,313,163), Brazil (14,369,423), France (5,565,080), Russia (4,717,321), Turkey (4,667,281), Great Britain (4,422,562), Italy (3,971,114), Spain (3,488,469), Germany (3,312,653), Argentina (2,879,667), Columbia (2,787,303), and Poland (2,762,323).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 85,300,000. The figure grew by 660,657 for 24 hours.

At least 3,120,879 people died from the virus (growth by 14,495 people for 24 hours), including 572,666 people — in the USA, 391,936— in Brazil, 215,113— in Mexico, 197,894— in India, 127,688— in the UK, and 119,539 — in Italy.

At least 94,277 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 363,871 cases — in Kazakhstan, 89,335— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/191725/
views: 121
Print
Related
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,286 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 407 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
247 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94,277 in total
COVID-19: Turkey announces full lockdown
COVID-19 detected in 69 students and 24 teachers in Bishkek
COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers opened in Kyrgyzstan
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Third wave of COVID-19: Number of mobile teams to increase in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 146.8 million people globally
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
27 April, Tuesday
16:28
Bishkek to host first march of electric vehicles Bishkek to host first march of electric vehicles
16:12
Aconite poisoning: Three out of four victims discharged from hospitals
15:58
Customs Service to introduce Sanarip Tamga system at all checkpoints
15:45
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 147.8 million people globally
15:28
Possible increase in tariffs to make additional contribution to inflation