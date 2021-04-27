Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least six medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

According to him, four cases were registered in Bishkek, one — in Chui region and one more — in Issyk-Kul region.

Five medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, four — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,411 medical workers, 4,326 of them have recovered in the republic.