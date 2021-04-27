15:35
Taalai Baiterekov: Heads of IT enterprises were fired for ineffective work

«The heads of four IT enterprises have been dismissed due to ineffective management of the state company,» Taalai Baiterekov, head of the Digital Transformation Department of the Government’s Executive Office, told at a briefing today.

According to him, the enterprises were established three years ago. State funds had been allocated for their maintenance all this time. But none of the companies have started making profit so far. This is considered to be ineffective management.

«A state-owned enterprise must earn money and maintain its staff. It should transfer 50 percent of the proceeds received to the budget. As of today, all four enterprises are subsidized. We consider this as ineffective management. The enterprises were engaged in development of information systems, such as the portal of public services, in the field of healthcare and education, maintaining the system of interagency interaction under Tunduk brand,» Taalai Baiterekov told.

«Such companies can earn money by providing services to businesses, or by developing programs and selling them on the information technology market. But nothing of these has been done. They have been financed from the republican budget for three years. And, most likely, they did not try to make money. This year they also asked for about 150 million soms for maintenance of these state-owned enterprises. At the same time, the number of staff in each does not exceed 25-30 people. Not more than six or seven of them are programmers, and the rest are administrative staff,» he concluded.
