Third wave of COVID-19: Number of mobile teams to increase in Bishkek

It is necessary to use all forces in cities and regions where an increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19 is registered. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

Officials discussed the epidemiological situation in each region of the country, issues of providing hospitals with drugs and equipment and staffing, as well as preparations for deployment of new beds for patients with COVID-19. It was noted that there is an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the republic. The epidemiological situation in the country has changed over the past week.

«We have come close to registration of 400 cases of COVID-19 per day. New strains of this virus have been detected in the country. All actions must be clearly coordinated to avoid duplication. Considering that the highest incidence of COVID-19 is observed in Bishkek, it is necessary to increase the number of mobile medical teams from 20 to 25, to use additional ambulance units and to deploy additional hospitals starting next week,» the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development suggested the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to consider temporary suspension of public events such as Friday prayer and iftar. It is necessary to ensure strict observance of the rule of not more than 50 percent occupancy of theaters, cinemas and to limit holding of mass events.

These measures are necessary due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country.

Artem Novikov stressed that the response plans have been adopted, the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine has been delivered to the country. Immunization with the Chinese vaccine continues. It is necessary to pay special attention to prevention of COVID-19 and vaccination of risk groups. The situation should be monitored daily.

Following the meeting, instructions were given to monitor and control the algorithm for prevention and treatment of patients with COVID-19, provision of hospitals with drugs, protective equipment and oxygen supply systems.