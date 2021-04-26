Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 146.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,421,828 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 146,830,782 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,077,076), India (16,960,172), Brazil (14,340,787), France (5,559,121), Russia (4,708,640), Turkey (4,629,969), Great Britain (4,420,443), Italy (3,962,674), Spain (3,468,617), Germany (3,306,692), Argentina (2,860,884), Columbia (2,774,464), and Poland (2,758,856).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 84,600,000. The figure grew by 1,719,377 for 3 days.

At least 3,106,384 people died from the virus (growth by 36,814 people for three days), including 572,200 people — in the USA, 390,797— in Brazil, 214,947— in Mexico, 192,311— in India, 127,681— in the UK, and 119,238 — in Italy.

At least 94,030 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 361,550 cases — in Kazakhstan, 89,027— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.