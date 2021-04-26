10:28
Artykpai Suyundukov's film Shambala wins Nika Award

Shambala movie by a film director Artykpai Suyundukov won the Nika Award in the nomination «Best Film of the CIS, Baltic States and Georgia». Nazik Kadyrova, PR manager of Kyrgyzfilm film studio, told 24.kg news agency.

She noted that the national cinematographic NIka Award was established as a professional cinematographic prize awarded for achievements, including scientific ones, in the field of cinematography and for professional contribution to the development of national cinema.

The award was established by the Russian Academy of Cinema Arts and Science. Shambhala film is based on the novel «The White Steamer» by Chingiz Aitmatov.

The movie was produced by Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio named after Tolomush Okeev with participation of Aitysh film studio.
