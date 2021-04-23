Almost a third of migrants living, working in Moscow - citizens of Kyrgyzstan

Almost a third of migrants living and working in the capital of Russia are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Media report with reference to the head of the Moscow Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Dmitry Sergienko.

According to law enforcement agencies, a little less than 800,000 foreigners are currently registered in Moscow, there were more than a million a year ago.

«The number of foreign citizens staying in Moscow has decreased by 21 percent and is 789,000. For the same period last year, there were more than a million of them. Most of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 30 percent, Uzbekistan — 27 percent and Tajikistan — 20 percent,» journalists quoted Dmitry Sergienko as saying.

It is also noted that the majority of registered foreigners and stateless persons arrived in Moscow for work purposes — 64 percent, or 110,000. The number of foreigners registered in connection with extension of the period of stay increased by 42 percent.