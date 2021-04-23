15:16
USD 84.80
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.11
English

Almost a third of migrants living, working in Moscow - citizens of Kyrgyzstan

Almost a third of migrants living and working in the capital of Russia are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Media report with reference to the head of the Moscow Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Dmitry Sergienko.

According to law enforcement agencies, a little less than 800,000 foreigners are currently registered in Moscow, there were more than a million a year ago.

«The number of foreign citizens staying in Moscow has decreased by 21 percent and is 789,000. For the same period last year, there were more than a million of them. Most of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan — 30 percent, Uzbekistan — 27 percent and Tajikistan — 20 percent,» journalists quoted Dmitry Sergienko as saying.

It is also noted that the majority of registered foreigners and stateless persons arrived in Moscow for work purposes — 64 percent, or 110,000. The number of foreigners registered in connection with extension of the period of stay increased by 42 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/191314/
views: 82
Print
Related
Russia demands from illegal CIS migrants to leave country before June 15
Cases of detention of Kyrgyzstanis with fake documents on rise in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis put on interstate wanted list detained in Russia
Kyrgyzstani suspected of rape of minor girl detained in Russia
New head of Kyrgyz diaspora elected in Moscow
Bodies of children killed in fire in Surgut to be transported to Kyrgyzstan
Two children from Kyrgyzstan die in fire in Surgut (Russia)
Japarov instructs to deal with medical insurance of migrants’ children issue
Small Kyrgyzstani falls from second floor of shopping center in Moscow
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with compatriots in Moscow
Popular
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained
23 April, Friday
15:03
Low-income families to get vegetable oil, sugar at reduced price Low-income families to get vegetable oil, sugar at redu...
14:57
Almost a third of migrants living, working in Moscow - citizens of Kyrgyzstan
14:47
200 million soms to be allocated from budget for compensations to doctors
14:36
No repetition of "black" July, or what to expect from British strain
13:45
Security officials, civil servants of Kyrgyzstan trained in cybersecurity