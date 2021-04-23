15:16
200 million soms to be allocated from budget for compensations to doctors

The Government of Kyrgyzstan will allocate 200 million soms to pay compensations to medical workers for work in red zones. The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov announced on his Facebook page.

He turned to medical workers with a request to submit documents to the special commission.

«Our medical workers held a rally demanding payment of compensation. We treat them with understanding. We are tasked with solving their problems. 200 million soms will be allocated from the budget,» the head of the Cabinet said.

Medical workers from Bishkek and the Chui region held the rally in front of the Parliament building on April 16. More than 100 doctors turn to the president and demand payment of promised compensation in the amount of 200,000 soms for work in the red zones. In addition, they ask the authorities to increase their salaries.
