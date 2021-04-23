12:15
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 144.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 545,874 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 144,408,954 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,928,408), India (15,930,965), Brazil (14,167,973), Russia (4,682,583), Germany (3,254,609), Italy (3,920,945), Spain (3,456,886), France (5,469,674), Turkey (4,501,382), Columbia (2,720,619), Great Britain (4,413,834), Argentina (2,796,768) and Poland (2,731,256).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 82,900,000. The figure grew by 514,995 for 24 hours.

At least 3,069,570 people died from the virus (growth by 11,409 people for 24 hours), including 570,320 people — in the USA, 383,502— in Brazil, 184,657— in India, 118,357 — in Italy, 127,597— in the UK, and 214,079— in Mexico.

At least 93,278 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 352,988 cases — in Kazakhstan, 87,935— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
