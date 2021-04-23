Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company taken into custody

Representative of a Turkish company, Ksenia Barabash, was taken into custody for a month. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made yesterday by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

«Ksenia Barabash is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at Manas airport. She was taken into custody for one month and is kept in the pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek,» the sources said.

Ksenia Barabash is the Director of the Representative Office of the Turkish company GATA HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş.in Bishkek. She was detained yesterday.

The former president of Manas Management Company CJSC Nursultan Belekov, former heads of the Board and Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC Emir Chukuev and Albek Ibraimov are named in this criminal case. The latter is on the run, and Nursultan Belekov was placed under house arrest after entering into a plea bargain.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, previously revealed a systematic scheme for provision of benefits to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.