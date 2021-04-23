10:43
USD 84.80
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.11
English

Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company taken into custody

Representative of a Turkish company, Ksenia Barabash, was taken into custody for a month. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made yesterday by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

«Ksenia Barabash is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at Manas airport. She was taken into custody for one month and is kept in the pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek,» the sources said.

Related news
Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek
Ksenia Barabash is the Director of the Representative Office of the Turkish company GATA HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş.in Bishkek. She was detained yesterday.

The former president of Manas Management Company CJSC Nursultan Belekov, former heads of the Board and Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC Emir Chukuev and Albek Ibraimov are named in this criminal case. The latter is on the run, and Nursultan Belekov was placed under house arrest after entering into a plea bargain.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, previously revealed a systematic scheme for provision of benefits to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/191211/
views: 147
Print
Related
Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov found guilty of corruption
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names most corrupt state bodies
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures introduced at Manas airport
Corruption revealed at Road Facilities Department of Transport Ministry
Lie and manipulation: Ravshan Dzheenbekov about case against his sister
Judge of Bishkek City Court Mira Dzheenbekova suspected of illegal enrichment
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry overstates cost of ventilators 3 times
Ex-head of Severelectro suspected of illegal enrichment
Deputy Marat Amankulov suspected of illegal enrichment
Popular
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained
23 April, Friday
10:39
Osh city hosts 1st Republican Ordo Tournament Osh city hosts 1st Republican Ordo Tournament
10:26
Domestic violence: Social cause videos released in Kyrgyzstan
10:11
School without Tobacco and Nicotine project starts in Kyrgyzstan
09:49
Man suspected of raping his daughter in Uzgen district
09:41
Free Legal Aid Center opened in Bishkek
22 April, Thursday
20:29
Kyrgyzstan – Russia flights: What changed in air traffic and what to expect?
17:42
Six parties hold rally demanding to cancel election results in Osh city
17:25
Theft, damage of paintings: Case against Yuristanbek Shygaev dismissed
17:01
Citizen of Uzbekistan detained in Batken for illegal border crossing