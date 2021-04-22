18:04
Citizen of Uzbekistan detained in Batken for illegal border crossing

A citizen of Uzbekistan was detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan for illegal crossing of the state border. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Border guards and officers of the State Committee for National Security noticed a citizen in Nasrabad area of ​Kadamdzhai district, who illegally crossed the border, heading from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan. He was detained.

The detainee is a 37-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan.

The detainee was handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation.
