Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 143.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,220,297 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 143,863,080 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,862,375), India (15,930,774), Brazil (14,122,795), Russia (4,673,699), Germany (3,222,888), Italy (3,904,899), Spain (3,446,072), France (5,436,229), Turkey (4,446,591), Columbia (2,701,313), Great Britain (4,411,068), Argentina (2,769,552) and Poland (2,718,493).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 82,400,000. The figure grew by 684,813 for 24 hours.

At least 3,058,161 people died from the virus (growth by 16,408 people for 24 hours), including 569,401 people — in the USA, 381,475— in Brazil, 184,657— in India, 117,997 — in Italy, 127,577— in the UK, and 213,597— in Mexico.

At least 93,006 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 349,987 cases — in Kazakhstan, 87,551— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
