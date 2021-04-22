15:00
Four types of COVID-19 strains circulate in Kyrgyzstan

A «British» strain of coronavirus was detected in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it is a mutated form of COVID-19. «We send tests to Russia weekly, 50 percent of them are confirmed, that is, if we send 20 tests, then 10 of them are the new strain. It is more aggressive and more severe, there are more complications. Its lethality is high,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Those who had coronavirus last year get it again.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

He added that contagiousness of the new strain is 2.5-3 times higher. «There is a daily growth of patients. Our hospitals are ready to admit patients, they are provided with medicines. I take responsibility,» the official stressed, adding that a lockdown would not be introduced.

The press service of the ministry added that four types of COVID-19 strains circulate in Kyrgyzstan.
