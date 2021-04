A large batch of illegal alcohol and tobacco products was seized in Tokmak city. The State Tax Service reported.

More than 6,000 bottles of alcohol with dubious excise stamps without accompanying documents, as well as 1,560 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps were seized on the central market of the city.

Measures will be taken in accordance with the legislation of the country.

Illegal sale of cigarettes and alcohol was earlier revealed in Osh and Chui regions.