Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Two more patients died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

The cases were registered in Bishkek and Chui region.

In total, 1,557 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
