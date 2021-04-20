12:36
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names most corrupt state bodies

At least 42 corruption crimes were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations and on law and order, combating crime and corruption.

According to him, the prosecution offices registered 7 facts, the State Committee for National Security — 32, and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes — 3.

«The first on the list is the State Registration Service, then the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science. They are followed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. These government agencies work the most with the population. They provide services to the population. There are ministries and departments that have not yet been included in the list, but it should be noted that all government agencies are mired in corruption,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/190785/
views: 64
Print
Related
Corruption revealed at Road Facilities Department of Transport Ministry
Lie and manipulation: Ravshan Dzheenbekov about case against his sister
Judge of Bishkek City Court Mira Dzheenbekova suspected of illegal enrichment
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry overstates cost of ventilators 3 times
Ex-head of Severelectro suspected of illegal enrichment
Deputy Marat Amankulov suspected of illegal enrichment
Chairwoman of Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva to be prosecuted
Parliamentary deputy Aliyarbek Abzhaliev suspected of illegal enrichment
Numerous violations and corruption revealed at Osh HPP
SCNS Chairman promises to continue fight against corruption
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
12:29
Unknown people fire at car of political party founder in Kara-Balta Unknown people fire at car of political party founder i...
12:18
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names most corrupt state bodies
12:06
Referendum results: Votes to be recounted at some polling stations in Bishkek
11:33
Consumables for AstraZeneca vaccination arrive in Kyrgyzstan
11:25
Two boxers from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at RCC Boxing Promotions