Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names most corrupt state bodies

At least 42 corruption crimes were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations and on law and order, combating crime and corruption.

According to him, the prosecution offices registered 7 facts, the State Committee for National Security — 32, and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes — 3.

«The first on the list is the State Registration Service, then the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science. They are followed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. These government agencies work the most with the population. They provide services to the population. There are ministries and departments that have not yet been included in the list, but it should be noted that all government agencies are mired in corruption,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.