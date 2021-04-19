16:46
USD 84.80
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.12
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 141.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,553,568 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 141,404,847 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,669,880), India (15,061,805), Brazil (13,943,071), Russia (4,649,044), Germany (3,155,522), Italy (3,870,131), Spain (3,407,283), France (5,350,521), Turkey (4,268,447), Columbia (2,652,947) and Great Britain (4,396,096).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 80,700,000. The figure grew by 1,718,864 for 3 days.

At least 3,019,330 people died from the virus (growth by 34,917 people for 3 days), including 567,217 people — in the USA, 373,335— in Brazil, 178,769— in India, 116,927 — in Italy, 127,518— in the UK, and 212,339— in Mexico.

At least 92,095 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 341,599 cases — in Kazakhstan, 86,680— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/190685/
views: 63
Print
Related
2,516 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 364 - in serious condition
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
212 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 92,095 in total
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan not going to cancel treatment with aconite
COVID-19 vaccines developed in Uzbekistan added to WHO list
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,353 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 325 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
265 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91,639 in total
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
19 April, Monday
16:35
Kyrgyz migrants oppose transfer of some land to Uzbekistan Kyrgyz migrants oppose transfer of some land to Uzbekis...
16:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 141.4 million people globally
15:25
Water level in Toktogul reservoir slightly increases
15:20
COVID-19 treatment: Human rights activists demand to stop experiments
13:50
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow