Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 141.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,553,568 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 141,404,847 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,669,880), India (15,061,805), Brazil (13,943,071), Russia (4,649,044), Germany (3,155,522), Italy (3,870,131), Spain (3,407,283), France (5,350,521), Turkey (4,268,447), Columbia (2,652,947) and Great Britain (4,396,096).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 80,700,000. The figure grew by 1,718,864 for 3 days.

At least 3,019,330 people died from the virus (growth by 34,917 people for 3 days), including 567,217 people — in the USA, 373,335— in Brazil, 178,769— in India, 116,927 — in Italy, 127,518— in the UK, and 212,339— in Mexico.

At least 92,095 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 341,599 cases — in Kazakhstan, 86,680— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.