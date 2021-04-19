12:04
Ulukbek Maripov takes rehabilitation of Osh – Batken - Isfana road under control

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov took implementation of the project for rehabilitation of Osh — Batken — Isfana road section under control. Press service of the Government reported.

The project is being implemented in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions and includes two components: rehabilitation of Osh — Batken — Isfana road section from 28th to 75th kilometers and disaster prevention on the existing Bishkek — Osh road. The consulting company Central Consultant Inc. is working on preparation of design estimates, tender documents for selection of a contractor and construction supervision. Due to coronavirus, there were delays in implementation of the project.

«The process of reconciliation of tender documents will be completed in the near future, and selection of a contractor will start. Contractor will be selected by September — October, and construction work will begin,» the Cabinet of Ministers promises.

The donor of the project is the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The loan amount is 11,915 billion Japanese yen (approximately $ 116.47 million). At least 1,727 billion Japanese yen (approximately $ 16.88 million) will be allocated from the budget for the project.
