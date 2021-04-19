First Security Council meeting chaired by Japarov to take place on April 20

Executive Office of the President of Kyrgyzstan is preparing to hold the first meeting of the Security Council under the chairmanship of Sadyr Japarov. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is planned that the meeting of the Security Council will be held tomorrow, April 20, behind closed for the media doors.

Among others, the President intends to discuss with the members of the Security Council the problem of the third wave of coronavirus infection, difficult economic situation, the fight against corruption and personnel issues.

It is still unknown who, besides the members of the Security Council, which includes the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, the Prosecutor General and the heads of security agencies, will be called to account.