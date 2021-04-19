10:32
USD 84.80
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.12
English

First Security Council meeting chaired by Japarov to take place on April 20

Executive Office of the President of Kyrgyzstan is preparing to hold the first meeting of the Security Council under the chairmanship of Sadyr Japarov. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is planned that the meeting of the Security Council will be held tomorrow, April 20, behind closed for the media doors.

Among others, the President intends to discuss with the members of the Security Council the problem of the third wave of coronavirus infection, difficult economic situation, the fight against corruption and personnel issues.

It is still unknown who, besides the members of the Security Council, which includes the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, the Prosecutor General and the heads of security agencies, will be called to account.
link: https://24.kg/english/190582/
views: 53
Print
Related
Armed Forces Colonel appointed First Assistant Secretary of Security Council
Kylychbek Abyshev appointed Deputy Secretary of Security Council
Meeting of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to take place today
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
Sadyr Japarov appoints Ryskeldi Musaev as head of Security Council
Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Keneshbek Duishebaev resigns
Keneshbek Duishebaev appointed Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Zhanybek Kaparov appointed Deputy Secretary of Security Council
Deputy head of Security Council instructs not to let officials out of country
Acting Security Council Secretary: All self-occupied posts will be vacated
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
19 April, Monday
10:20
First Security Council meeting chaired by Japarov to take place on April 20 First Security Council meeting chaired by Japarov to ta...
10:10
Officials discuss construction of first schools in cooperation with Russia
09:51
COVID-19 vaccines developed in Uzbekistan added to WHO list
18 April, Sunday
13:00
Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special
17 April, Saturday
17:02
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:54
Public Service Center opened in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region
16:44
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
16:37
Kyrgyzstan asks to increase number of places in Russian universities
16:25
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days