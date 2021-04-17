14:28
Russia demands from illegal CIS migrants to leave country before June 15

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia demands from citizens of the CIS countries who are staying illegally in the Russian Federation to leave the country before June 15. Deputy Head of the ministry Alexander Gorovoy announced at a meeting of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, to date there are more than 1.1 million illegal migrants in Russia, including 115,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 49,000 — Kazakhstan, 332,000 — Uzbekistan, 247,000 — of Tajikistan. In addition, 152,000 migrants from Ukraine, 120,000 — from Azerbaijan, 61,000 — from Armenia, and 56,000 from Moldova stay illegally in the Russian Federation.

«If we do not remove this number of people by June 15, <...> these people will be punished up to expulsion. I would like you to carry out campaigning work in your states through work with the media, bloggers,» Alexander Gorovoy stressed.

In mid-December, Vladimir Putin, by his decree, extended temporary residence of migrants in Russia in connection with coronavirus until June 15, 2021.
