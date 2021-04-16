At least 734.4 million soms allocated for payment of interest rates on loans

At least 734.4 million soms were allocated from the budget of Kyrgyzstan to pay off interest rates on loans of citizens in the amount of up to 100,000 soms. Ulan Japarov, a leading specialist at the Planning and Mid-Term Budget Forecasting Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, told today at a press conference.

According to him, recipients of loans of up to 100,000 soms are citizens who do not have a permanent income or whose family income is formed only at the expense of wages. Therefore, it was decided to write off the interest on loans for this category of citizens.

«More than 673,000 loans of citizens are exempted from interest on loans. This required 1,253 billion soms. The Ministry of Economy and Finance included this money into the republican budget for 2021. Interests and fines of 344,826 citizens have already been written off,» Ulan Japarov said.