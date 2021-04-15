21:12
Sadyr Japarov checks readiness of hospitals for possible third wave of COVID-19

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov checked readiness of medical institutions in Bishkek and Chui region for a possible third wave of COVID-19. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President examined the National Hospital and a branch of the Tokmak Territorial Hospital, which have places for patients with COVID-19. He got acquainted with the working conditions of medical personnel, provision with medicines and equipment, and also visited the red zones of hospitals.

At least 84 patients are currently being treated at the National Hospital; the institution does not experience problems with shortage of equipment and medicines. Sadyr Japarov examined the intensive care unit in the red zone, where five people currently receive treatment. The head of state talked with each of them, asked about their state of health and the course of treatment. At least 147 patients are being treated in the red zone of the branch of the Tokmak Territorial Hospital. The President talked to them and answered the questions asked.

Sadyr Japarov also talked with workers of two medical institutions and expressed gratitude to all doctors in the country who, not sparing their strength and health, are fighting the pandemic.

The President stressed that the main problems of doctors, including a further increase in salaries and improvement of working conditions, would not be left without attention of the state and would be solved as a matter of priority.

The head of state noted that work is underway on a plan to simplify access to state mortgage lending so that doctors and teachers of the country can get low-interest loans to purchase their own housing.

Leaving the branch of the Tokmak Territorial Hospital, Sadyr Japarov talked with the local residents, listened to their problems, most of which were of a personal nature. The head of state noted that all the voiced problems would be considered by the competent state bodies and local authorities.
