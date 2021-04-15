16:37
Visa-free regime with 52 countries: Only one informs about reciprocal decision

Only Serbia out of 52 countries of the world, with which Kyrgyzstan introduced a visa-free regime, informed about its reciprocal decision. The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Aziz Madmarov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

He noted that Kyrgyzstanis can visit 28 countries of the world without a visa. «We have been working in this direction since 2012. But compared to others, we need tourists more,» Aziz Madmarov said.

According to some MPs, Kyrgyzstan should introduce a visa-free regime only for citizens of developed countries.

«Vietnam is a very poor country. I do not think that their citizens will come to us as tourists. Albania also raises many questions, because there are a lot of terrorist organizations there,» Chynara Urumkalieva said.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry proposes to introduce a 60-day visa-free regime with nine more states (Albania, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Israel, Macedonia, Cyprus, Mexico, Romania and Thailand). The corresponding bill is considered at the meeting of the Parliament in the first reading.
