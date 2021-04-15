Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 138 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 804,863 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 138,056,297 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,420,888), India (13,873,825), Brazil (13,673,507), Russia (4,613,646), Germany (3,085,142), Italy (3,809,193), Spain (3,387,022), France (5,210,772), Turkey (4,025,557), Columbia (2,585,801) and Great Britain (4,393,330).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 78,600,000. The figure grew by 421,484 for 24 hours.

At least 2,971,539 people died from the virus (growth by 13,637 people for 24 hours), including 564,396 people — in the USA, 361,884— in Brazil, 172,085— in India, 115,557 — in Italy, 127,407— in the UK, and 210,812— in Mexico.

At least 91,144 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 330,319 cases — in Kazakhstan, 85,503— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.