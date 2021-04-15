13:30
USD 84.80
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.12
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 138 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 804,863 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 138,056,297 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,420,888), India (13,873,825), Brazil (13,673,507), Russia (4,613,646), Germany (3,085,142), Italy (3,809,193), Spain (3,387,022), France (5,210,772), Turkey (4,025,557), Columbia (2,585,801) and Great Britain (4,393,330).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 78,600,000. The figure grew by 421,484 for 24 hours.

At least 2,971,539 people died from the virus (growth by 13,637 people for 24 hours), including 564,396 people — in the USA, 361,884— in Brazil, 172,085— in India, 115,557 — in Italy, 127,407— in the UK, and 210,812— in Mexico.

At least 91,144 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 330,319 cases — in Kazakhstan, 85,503— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/190204/
views: 85
Print
Related
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,149 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
305 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 91,144 in total
COVID-19. Bishkek City Hall tells about quarantined schools
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 137.2 million people globally
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,026 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 268 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
240 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 90,839 in total
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
15 April, Thursday
13:18
Seven people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Naryn - Torugart road Seven people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek -...
13:04
Protest in Prigorodnoye: Participants demand meeting with Prime Minister
12:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 138 million people globally
12:22
Some Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccination due to fasting
12:08
USAID: Risks of corruption in Kyrgyzstan’s judicial system persist