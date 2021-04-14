16:13
Donors to help Kyrgyzstan with purchase of coronavirus vaccine

Donors will help Kyrgyzstan with purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, an application for 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been approved so far. This volume is purchased at the expense of the budget.

«It is planned to purchase 150,000 doses of the Russian vaccine through the Islamic Bank. We had a Strategic Response to COVID-19 program with the bank, and there are $ 3 million in grant funds left. The World Bank is considering our application for 1.3 million people. In addition, we wrote an application to the Asian Development Bank initially for 500,000. These banks provide funds in form of loans and grants,» Gulbara Ishenapysova told.

Coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kyrgyzstan started on March 29 thanks to the humanitarian assistance of the PRC. The 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people. At least 3,807 people have been vaccinated in the republic, including 1,102 over the past 24 hours.

The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev has repeatedly stated that the Russian vaccine will arrive in the country in the coming days. However, this has not yet happened.
