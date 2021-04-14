13:05
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 137.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 750,975 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 137,251,434 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,345,312), India (13,689,453), Brazil (13,599,994), Russia (4,605,444), Germany (3,054,025), Italy (3,793,033), Spain (3,376,548), France (5,167,265), Turkey (3,962,760), Columbia (2,569,314) and Great Britain (4,390,801).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 78,200,000. The figure grew by 509,054 for 24 hours.

At least 2,957,902 people died from the virus (growth by 13,188 people for 24 hours), including 563,440 people — in the USA, 358,425— in Brazil, 171,058— in India, 115,088 — in Italy, 127,369— in the UK, and 210,282— in Mexico.

At least 90,839 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 327,593 cases — in Kazakhstan, 85,291— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
