Import and use of cars with Abkhaz number plates - violation of EAEU norms

Import of vehicles with registration plates from the Abkhaz region of Georgia and their further operation on the territory of Kyrgyzstan is a violation of the norms of the customs legislation of the EAEU. The Ministry of Economy and Finance reported.

The ministry reminded that, according to paragraph 1 Article 264 of the Customs Code of the EAEU, temporary import of vehicles registered in a state that is not a member of the EAEU into the customs territory of the Union by foreign individuals for personal use is allowed for a period of not more than 12 months. Moreover, such vehicles must be owned by the person who imported the car.

Alienation in favor of third parties is not allowed.

The so-called «authorizations» issued by notaries to citizens of Kyrgyzstan for the right to operate the aforementioned vehicles on the basis of issued in Abkhazia authorizations are illegal.

Vehicles operated in violation of the EAEU customs legislation are subject to placement in customs control zones, in temporary storage warehouses.

«At the same time, the authorized government agencies of Kyrgyzstan are jointly working with the competent authorities of Russia in terms of providing assistance from the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation to establish the number of cars registered in accordance with the customs procedure for temporary import / export, the number of vehicles registered on the territory of the Russian Federation, and persons who left the territory of the Russian Federation without completing the temporary / export customs procedure. Work is underway to form a database on the number of cars with Abkhaz license plates participating in road traffic with indication of registration number plates. We ask citizens not to purchase temporarily imported vehicles with registration plates of the Abkhaz region of Georgia,» the message says.