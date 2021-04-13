14:15
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 136.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 623,109 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 136,500,459 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,267,359), India (13,527,717), Brazil (13,517,808), Russia (4,597,400), Germany (3,024,604), Italy (3,779,594), Spain (3,370,526), France (5,128,140), Turkey (3,903,573), Columbia (2,552,937) and Great Britain (4,388,296).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 77,600,000. The figure grew by 355,431 for 24 hours.

At least 2,944,714 people died from the virus (growth by 9,254 people for 24 hours), including 562,521 people — in the USA, 354,617— in Brazil, 170,179— in India, 114,612 — in Italy, 127,346— in the UK, and 209,702— in Mexico.

At least 90,599 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 325,234 cases — in Kazakhstan, 85,114— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
