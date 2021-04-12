18:26
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of drugs, medical products

Temporary ban was imposed on the export of medicines and medical products from Kyrgyzstan for a period of six months. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov.

The ban was imposed within the approved plan of priority measures of the Government. Its purpose is to protect the life and health of the population, to prevent a critical shortage of medicines and medical products to prevent a difficult epidemiological situation in the country.

According to the document, the Ministry of Economy and Finances has, in the prescribed manner, to notify the Committee on Safeguard Measures of the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission about introduction of the temporary ban.

The ban was imposed on 80 names of medicines and 64 names of medical products. At the same time, the export of azithromycin, ampicillin, acetylsalicylic acid, paracetamol, ceftriaxone, cefepime, protective medical suits, disposable gowns, masks and respirators is possible. But their export will be allowed only on the basis of a conclusion on the expediency of export and a certificate of origin of goods in Kyrgyzstan.
views: 59
