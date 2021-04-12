Vaccination of tourism sector employees against coronavirus begins in Turkey

As part of Safe Tourism program, Turkey has launched a coronavirus vaccination system for employees in the tourism sector. Press service of the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the diplomatic mission, the vaccination of tourism industry personnel will be completed before the start of the 2021 summer season.

The program of protection against coronavirus will cover employees of airlines, airports, accommodation facilities, travel agencies, as well as professional guides.

It is aimed at reception of foreign travelers in the coming summer season and to ensure health and safety of tourism workers and residents.