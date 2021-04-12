15:23
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 135.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,079,189 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 135,877,350 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,197,511), India (13,358,805), Brazil (13,482,023), Russia (4,589,209), Germany (3,012,158), Italy (3,769,814), Spain (3,347,512), France (5,119,585), Turkey (3,849,011), Columbia (2,536,198) and Great Britain (4,384,610).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 77,300,000. The figure grew by 1,296,842 for 24 hours.

At least 2,935,460 people died from the virus (growth by 34,388 people for three days), including 562,066 people — in the USA, 353,137— in Brazil, 169,275— in India, 114,254 — in Italy, 127,331— in the UK, and 209,338— in Mexico.

At least 90,372 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 323,207 cases — in Kazakhstan, 84,922— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
