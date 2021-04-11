One of candidates for deputy detained for fraud in Alamedin district

Candidate for deputy of a local council was detained in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Sultan Makilov, the head of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the candidate was detained for fraud yesterday.

«The case was initiated before the elections. During the arrest, the citizen did not say that she was a candidate for deputy. She was detained as an ordinary citizen. The suspect is not in custody; she is under recognizance not to leave. The court recognized her detention as lawful,» Sultan Makilov said.