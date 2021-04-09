Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 133.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 832,507 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 133,808,161 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,001,636), India (12,928,574), Brazil (13,279,857), Russia (4,563,026), Germany (2,966,789), Italy (3,717,602), Spain (3,336,637), France (5,000,023), Turkey (3,689,866), Columbia (2,492,081) and Great Britain (4,384,954).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 76,000,000. The figure grew by 455,857 for 24 hours.

At least 2,901,072 people died from the virus (growth by 14,499 people for 24 hours), including 560,090 people — in the USA, 345,025— in Brazil, 166,862— in India, 112,861 — in Italy, 127,224— in the UK, and 205,146— in Mexico.

At least 89,811 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 315,102 cases — in Kazakhstan, 84,322— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.