Aizada’s murder: UN calls on to timely respond to bride kidnaping cases

The news reporting the death of Aizada Kanatbekova as the most recent victim of «ala kachuu» is a tragic reminder of the need to end this brutal practice. UN press service reports.

The United Nations System in Kyrgyzstan calls on all governmental stakeholders, including law enforcement and security forces to take timely and coordinated actions to respond and address the cases registered under article 175 of the Criminal Code, Abduction of a person for the purpose of marriage, and to ensure effective and prompt investigation when such cases are brought to their attention.

«The UN supports the people of Kyrgyzstan expressing its intolerance on any form of violence against women and girls, including any behavior associated with «ala kachuu». The UN further encourages the sustained enactment and enforcement of laws and legal provisions aimed at preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls, while ensuring that survivors are safe and protected, have access to just judicial remedies, and that perpetrators are brought to justice in line with due process of law,» the organization says in statement.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference.