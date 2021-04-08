Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 132.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,268,387 globally over the past 48 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 132,975,654 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,921,975), India (12,801,785), Brazil (13,193,205), Russia (4,554,481), Germany (2,940,271), Italy (3,700,393), Spain (3,326,736), France (4,902,985), Turkey (3,633,925), Columbia (2,479,617) and Great Britain (4,381,824).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 75,500,000. The figure grew by 1,173,990 for 48 hours.

At least 2,886,573 people died from the virus (growth by 26,705 people for 48 hours), including 559,109 people — in the USA, 340,776— in Brazil, 166,177— in India, 112,374 — in Italy, 127,171— in the UK, and 205,598— in Mexico.

At least 89,660 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 312,558 cases — in Kazakhstan, 84,127— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.