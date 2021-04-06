11:30
Kyrgyzstan budgets 2.4 billion soms for fight against coronavirus

The state budget reserve of the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2021 provides 2.4 billion soms for the fight against coronavirus. The Ministry of Economy and Finance reports.

The money is intended to finance unforeseen expenses, including in case of a serious deterioration in the epidemiological situation associated with coronavirus infection. In addition, by a government decree dated January 14, 2021, allocation of 500 million soms for compensation payments to health care workers and persons involved in work in the focal points is planned to the Ministry of Health and Social Development.

«The Ministry of Economy and Finance, as part of the measures for vaccination against coronavirus infection, sends project applications for allocation of funds for vaccination against COVID-19 to development partners (international donors). The Government has set the task to step up work with donors in terms of raising funds to combat COVID-19,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/188962/
views: 85
