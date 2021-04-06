09:57
Putin signs law allowing him two more terms as Russia's leader

President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows him to run for the president again. Russian media report.

The document, published on the portal of legal information, refers to the change in the electoral legislation in accordance with the amendments to the Constitution, which were adopted earlier.

These laws impose a strict limit on the number of presidential terms — no more than two for one person. At the same time, it is stipulated that the number terms of the current head of state will be counted starting from zero.
