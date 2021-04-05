Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 131.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,687,273 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 131,212,766 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,706,121), India (12,485,509), Brazil (12,984,956), Russia (4,529,576), Germany (2,896,329), Italy (3,668,264), Spain (3,300,965), France (4,883,174), Turkey (3,487,050), Columbia (2,446,219) and Great Britain (4,373,798).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 74,400,000. The figure grew by 1,016,305 for 3 days.

At least 2,852,462 people died from the virus (growth by 25,427 people for 3 days), including 555,001 people — in the USA, 331,433— in Brazil, 164,623— in India, 111,030 — in Italy, 127,078— in the UK, and 204,147— in Mexico.

At least 89,153 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 305,860 cases — in Kazakhstan, 83,623— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.