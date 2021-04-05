10:53
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

One more patient died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

The case was registered in Bishkek.

In total, 1,507 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/188784/
