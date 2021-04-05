10:53
National Bank sells $ 208.2 million in foreign exchange market in 2021

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted five interventions, having sold $ 208.2 million in the foreign exchange market since the beginning of 2021. Official website of the central bank says.

So, $ 45.87 million were sold in January, in February — $ 38 million. The National Bank entered the foreign exchange market twice in March, having sold $ 74.3 million. In April, the bank also managed to enter the market with the largest intervention since the beginning of the year, having sold $ 50.2 million.

At the same time, the dollar exchange rate remains quite high. Today the American currency is bought for 84.7-84.8 soms and sold for 84.9 soms. The nominal exchange rate is set at 84,7993 soms.
