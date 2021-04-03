CASA-1000: Construction of high voltage power transmission tower starts

A capsule was laid at the construction site of the first transmission tower of a high-voltage power transmission line within the framework of CASA-100 project in Kara-Bulak village, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the ceremony of laying the capsule. He said that CASA-1000 is a large-scale regional project that opens a new page in the field of energy development and will contribute to the social and economic recovery of the countries of Central and South Asia.

The project is important for the country, therefore, the main benefit in its implementation will be an increase in export potential and attraction of additional investments for construction of new capacities.

«I am sure that the project will be completed on time thanks to our coordinated efforts, dedication and perseverance. I urge all government bodies of the country to pay attention to the importance of CASA-1000 project and take effective measures to timely solve problems during construction,» the head of state said.

The President thanked international development partners — the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and the Islamic Development Bank for providing loans. Financial obligations will be fully covered through the sale of electricity, without burdening the state budget.

CASA-1000 project involves construction of a high-voltage power transmission line connecting the energy systems of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with Afghanistan and Pakistan for export of electricity in the summer (from May to September). Within the framework of the project, it is planned to modernize the required power grid complex, build new substations and a high-voltage power transmission line.