Ex-Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov placed in detention center 1

Ex-Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Alymkulov was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in the capital. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. It is known that an employee of the State Committee for National Security was placed in the pre-trial detention center together with Alymkulov.

Aziz Alymkulov was detained on March 31. He is suspected of abuse of office. According to investigators, the former official put pressure on employees of the City Hall and its departments to illegally register affiliates as owners of land plots.